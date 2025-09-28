Previous
I must have been good by anniesue
Photo 708

I must have been good

the memorial nasturtium, which I thought would not flower, surprised me today.

Now, all I can hope for is that it matures and produces a seed pod which ripens, so I can gather seeds for next year
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
193% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact