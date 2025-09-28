Sign up
Previous
Photo 708
I must have been good
the memorial nasturtium, which I thought would not flower, surprised me today.
Now, all I can hope for is that it matures and produces a seed pod which ripens, so I can gather seeds for next year
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
nasturtium
,
barbara
