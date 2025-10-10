Sign up
Photo 714
easier said than done!
I saw a bee go into the yellow nasturtium and thought I would take a photo as it came out!
The bee is a blurred brown blob at 3 o'clock.
The rest of the picture is quite satisfying though.
10th October 2025
Tags
droplets
been
nasturtium
brockhole
Lesley
ace
I agree, I couldn’t see the bee but the shapes and colours are splendid.
October 10th, 2025
