easier said than done! by anniesue
Photo 714

easier said than done!

I saw a bee go into the yellow nasturtium and thought I would take a photo as it came out!

The bee is a blurred brown blob at 3 o'clock.

The rest of the picture is quite satisfying though.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
195% complete

Lesley ace
I agree, I couldn’t see the bee but the shapes and colours are splendid.
October 10th, 2025  
