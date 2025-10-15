Sign up
Previous
Photo 717
new presentation
three heads cut today
- it's a lovely flower, but just too heavy for its stem
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
8
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7792
photos
66
followers
24
following
196% complete
View this month »
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
15th October 2025 3:59pm
dahlia
dahlia
JackieR
ace
A lovely delicate pastel composition
October 15th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
thank you :-)
October 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
This trio is beautiful!
October 15th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
October 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely. Beautiful colours.
October 15th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@bjywamer
quite a surprise!
October 15th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@whippy
thank you :-)
October 15th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
this is pretty much the last, but they've done me well :-)
October 15th, 2025
