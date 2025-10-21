Sign up
Photo 720
Finally
and yes, I know other things are more in focus, but it's a small victory!
lots of them, over a number of days, but they barely settle
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7816
photos
66
followers
24
following
6
1
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
COOLPIX L840
21st October 2025 8:53am
bird
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They can be so fast! Well done.
October 21st, 2025
