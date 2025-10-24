Previous
the broken tree by anniesue
Photo 722

the broken tree

can't remember the name of the storm - Arwen

ANYWAY it's not about the tree ... I saw a bird which I think was a Red Legged Partridge.

It was just as I was driving away, it was on a wall [a drystone wall] - I stopped the car and rolled back silently - but it had gone :-(.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
JackieR ace
Rude bird! Hope you spot it sgain
October 24th, 2025  
