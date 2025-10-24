Sign up
the broken tree
can't remember the name of the storm - Arwen
ANYWAY it's not about the tree ... I saw a bird which I think was a Red Legged Partridge.
It was just as I was driving away, it was on a wall [a drystone wall] - I stopped the car and rolled back silently - but it had gone :-(.
24th October 2025
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
COOLPIX L840
24th October 2025 3:51pm
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
bid
,
tre
,
plumgarths
,
i can't spell
JackieR
Rude bird! Hope you spot it sgain
October 24th, 2025
