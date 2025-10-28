Previous
red as you like! by anniesue
Photo 726

red as you like!

hawthorn

The old road above the A685 (Tebay Junction to Kirkby Stephen) can have glorious views of the Howgills - today it was all about the berries!

Further on, I saw two limekilns.

And a red squirrell :-))
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact