Previous
Photo 726
red as you like!
hawthorn
The old road above the A685 (Tebay Junction to Kirkby Stephen) can have glorious views of the Howgills - today it was all about the berries!
Further on, I saw two limekilns.
And a red squirrell :-))
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
3
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
COOLPIX L840
28th October 2025 2:18pm
berries
hawthorn
haws
