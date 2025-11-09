Previous
remember yesterday? by anniesue
Photo 733

remember yesterday?

the puddle has gone, but the heron is still there ... I think!

Knocked my phone up to 50Mpx, which gave me a 15.1MB photo - this is a crop.

There are two gulls and a crow to the left - the "heron" is standing upright under the tree.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

