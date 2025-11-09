Sign up
Previous
Photo 733
remember yesterday?
the puddle has gone, but the heron is still there ... I think!
Knocked my phone up to 50Mpx, which gave me a 15.1MB photo - this is a crop.
There are two gulls and a crow to the left - the "heron" is standing upright under the tree.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7892
photos
65
followers
22
following
200% complete
View this month »
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
Latest from all albums
1129
732
1545
1130
733
297
1546
1250
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th November 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
field
,
autumn
,
sheep
,
heron
,
possibly
