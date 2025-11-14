Previous
wrong wind by anniesue
Photo 734

wrong wind

bad reflections - but I wasn't going out!

My fatsia is unused to weather from the right. I don't think anything has snapped off, but only time will tell if it was stressed and will suffer.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Annie-Sue

