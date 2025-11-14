Sign up
Photo 734
wrong wind
bad reflections - but I wasn't going out!
My fatsia is unused to weather from the right. I don't think anything has snapped off, but only time will tell if it was stressed and will suffer.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
COOLPIX L840
14th November 2025 10:40am
wind
,
fatsia
,
storm claudia
,
wrong direction
