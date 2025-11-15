Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 735
I didn't think to protect it from the wind!
I did look around the outside yesterday and collected up and weighed down various things that had been blown around/over, but I didn't ever see this.
Still, what will be, will be.
Wind has died now, and in a new development, the gritters were out.
SO ... I suppose I should have checked out anything vulnerable to low temperatures (though we have had several frosts already this year.)
The forecast said a possible hoar frost - so perhaps I need to be ready to be up and out early, if it comes to pass!
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7919
photos
65
followers
22
following
201% complete
View this month »
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
Latest from all albums
240
327
745
1135
735
1551
1136
301
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
15th November 2025 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
wind
,
poppy
,
storm claudia
,
bky
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close