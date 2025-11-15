Previous
I didn't think to protect it from the wind! by anniesue
I didn't think to protect it from the wind!

I did look around the outside yesterday and collected up and weighed down various things that had been blown around/over, but I didn't ever see this.
Still, what will be, will be.

Wind has died now, and in a new development, the gritters were out.

SO ... I suppose I should have checked out anything vulnerable to low temperatures (though we have had several frosts already this year.)

The forecast said a possible hoar frost - so perhaps I need to be ready to be up and out early, if it comes to pass!
