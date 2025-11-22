Sign up
Photo 739
all the little birdies!
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7954
photos
65
followers
22
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
22nd November 2025 11:39am
Tags
bird
,
blue tit
,
bluetit
,
blue-tit
,
weigela
narayani
ace
What a cutie!
November 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Fabulous 😍
November 22nd, 2025
