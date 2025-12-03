Sign up
Previous
Photo 741
calendula
no point trying to do a December flower grid!!
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8000
photos
65
followers
22
following
203% complete
View this month »
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
Latest from all albums
312
626
1563
755
741
627
1564
1260
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
3rd December 2025 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
orange
,
calendula
