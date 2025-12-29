Previous
it's not a new concept by anniesue
Photo 744

it's not a new concept

a lot of fantasy is about this - fighting (in various ways) to save civilisation.

-

Reminded me of one of my own mss.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact