this is where I ended up instead of Holehird by anniesue
this is where I ended up instead of Holehird

for my tea and pistachio cake-bites.

- No walk - albeit, it would be more possible than usual, as this road, the A592 from Windermere to Ullswater, is closed further along because of a landslip undermining the road, so much less traffic than usual.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
