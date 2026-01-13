Sign up
Photo 748
sublime - and ... less sublime ;-)
I'm only posting this because of
@kwind
.
Some of us get eagles.
And some of us get pigeons!!
Before I massively zoomed in, I had vague hopes of something fancier, but deep down, I think I always knew :-)
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
pigeon
Dorothy
ace
He’s certainly a large one!
January 13th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@illinilass
pigeon pie!
January 13th, 2026
