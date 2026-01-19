Previous
Wheeeeeee! by anniesue
Photo 751

Wheeeeeee!

I've been waiting for my "Lazy Susan" to come back so I could do this :-)

When we were on ShutterCal, loads of people took pictures of their rotating Christmas trees.

So now, I take a picture of mine ;-))

I noticed before that the red bulbs had dimmed: I wonder if new batteries would help?
