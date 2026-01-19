Sign up
Previous
Photo 751
Wheeeeeee!
I've been waiting for my "Lazy Susan" to come back so I could do this :-)
When we were on ShutterCal, loads of people took pictures of their rotating Christmas trees.
So now, I take a picture of mine ;-))
I noticed before that the red bulbs had dimmed: I wonder if new batteries would help?
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8197
photos
68
followers
24
following
205% complete
View this month »
