Photo 752
Hirsute
a mop top and facial hair - Keven is "resting" until next Aldimas.- there aren't many gigs for a carrot!
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
22nd January 2026 5:01pm
Tags
carrot
JackieR
ace
Let himself go since the wedding
January 22nd, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
now he's caught her he doesn't have to care!
January 22nd, 2026
