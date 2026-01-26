Sign up
Previous
Photo 754
tete a tete
bought the last pot from Sainsbury's - soil dry as a bone.
Obviously they were further on than I would have liked, but there are at least two developing buds further down.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8242
photos
66
followers
24
following
206% complete
View this month »
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
Latest from all albums
1595
1183
667
1297
1184
754
299
778
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Rooster (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
26th January 2026 10:27am
Tags
flowers
,
daffodil
,
indoor
JackieR
ace
Looks like spring
January 27th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I have got an actual crocus in my garden!
January 27th, 2026
