finding things
I can date this reasonably well - it must have been the school holidays of Summer 1963.
We went down to the farm where my father had been TB/Brucellosis testing for the Min of Ag, to have a holiday.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
children
,
run
,
chicks
,
coop
,
hen
,
cornwall
