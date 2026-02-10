Previous
in the pink by anniesue
in the pink

-ish

Visible at Holehird yesterday:
hellebore - dogwood - willow - butter burr ||
anemone - witch hazel - rhododendron - crocus ||
cyclamen - pulmonaria - camellia - rhododendron ||
hepatica - hepatica - primula - Daphne ||

I could really have put the muscari with this lot
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

narayani ace
Lovely collection
February 10th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani ta :-)
February 10th, 2026  
