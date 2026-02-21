Previous
dark purple spike by anniesue
Photo 762

dark purple spike

or at least it was when I got home on Thursday. And now it has developed - ans a stripey one has appeared behind.
And another anemone.
:-)
Annie-Sue

@anniesue
narayani ace
Spring!
February 22nd, 2026  
Becky Cook
Lovely capture! I’m so looking forward to Spring. It’s supposed to get cold again tomorrow and Monday but I’m okay with it. Last sweater days, before I pack them away.
February 22nd, 2026  
