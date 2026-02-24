Previous
double-take! by anniesue
double-take!

was just on my way to the shop when I noticed another nine crocus had come up since 21st [Saturday]!

(I did some tidying of dead stuff - but signally then failed to take a neater photo!! What am I like??)
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Beverley ace
i love crocus... spring is on its way...
February 24th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
I think I spot daffodils coming up in our yard!
February 24th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@beverley365 I think it's undeniable now!
February 24th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@rhoing crossed fingers for an uplifting display!
February 24th, 2026  
