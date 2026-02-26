Previous
pairing up by anniesue
Photo 767

pairing up

Spring is sprung
The grass is riz
I wonder where the birdies is?
The little birds are on the wing
But that's absurd!
The little wings are on the bird :-)

Ogden Nash, I think
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
210% complete

