Photo 767
pairing up
Spring is sprung
The grass is riz
I wonder where the birdies is?
The little birds are on the wing
But that's absurd!
The little wings are on the bird :-)
Ogden Nash, I think
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
8492
photos
66
followers
24
following
210% complete
3
Album
Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
26th February 2026 10:53am
bird
,
branches
,
poem
,
jackdaw
