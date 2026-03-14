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Previous
Photo 773
today's birds
was thrilled with the wren! When I zoom in, I invariably lose sight of the subject.
I tell myself just to take the shot without zooming - I should have enough resolution. But I don't listen.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
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birds
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narayani
ace
One on the right is fab
March 15th, 2026
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