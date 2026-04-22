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Previous
Photo 799
orange Welsh poppy
they're usually yellow
but OOF - dwingling light as I put the bins out and weeded the road last night
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Photo Details
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4
Album
Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
21st April 2026 8:25pm
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yellow
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poppy
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30-shots2026
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