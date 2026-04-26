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Previous
Photo 803
soft allium
not sure I care for any of today's photos - which is a pity, as I went into my first bluebell wood.
Depending on who I talked to, the wood is either less full than last year - or much better.
And another wood I'm going to this week was either not quite ready last week, but will have improved for the sun OR was fully out and much better than last year already!
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
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COOLPIX L840
Taken
26th April 2026 2:54pm
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allium
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30-shots2026
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