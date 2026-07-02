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Previous
Photo 851
new dahlia
and a new begonia -
2 for £6 from Asda.
Planted a different begonia, a dahlia an orange plant, 2 trailing verbenas, a nicotiana, at least two petunias, a mesembryanthemum, an osteospermum ... hmm ...
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
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COOLPIX L840
Taken
2nd July 2026 8:30pm
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