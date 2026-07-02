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new dahlia by anniesue
Photo 851

new dahlia

and a new begonia -
2 for £6 from Asda.

Planted a different begonia, a dahlia an orange plant, 2 trailing verbenas, a nicotiana, at least two petunias, a mesembryanthemum, an osteospermum ... hmm ...
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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