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recovered nicely by anniesue
Photo 852

recovered nicely

this was one of my earliest purchases this year, then it got frosted while I was away.

Still not planted.
I've started my mixed pots, but don't know if this will get a pot of its own.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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