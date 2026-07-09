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day lillies by anniesue
Photo 855

day lillies

they're showy - but I'd still prefer the softer coloured one I had
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2026  
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