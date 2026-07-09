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Previous
Photo 855
day lillies
they're showy - but I'd still prefer the softer coloured one I had
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
9th July 2026 1:34pm
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hot
,
sunny
,
orange
,
day-lilies
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2026
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