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The Scent of Lime by anniesue
Photo 859

The Scent of Lime

this is a deciduous lime, not a citrus fruit.

I think it was the first time I had smelled this, though I've walked under these trees in Summer before.

The flowers are underneath the canopy.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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