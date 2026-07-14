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Previous
Photo 859
The Scent of Lime
this is a deciduous lime, not a citrus fruit.
I think it was the first time I had smelled this, though I've walked under these trees in Summer before.
The flowers are underneath the canopy.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
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SM-A047F
Taken
14th July 2026 5:30pm
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flowers
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lime
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