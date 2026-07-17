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Previous
Photo 860
The Brilliance of Birds exhibition
at Rheged.
There were these little inserts around the exhibition with some birdic folklore.
Cockerels crowing at night mean bad weather.
Or death.
Easily confused!
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
17th July 2026 1:04pm
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bird
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cockerel
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folklore
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rheged
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