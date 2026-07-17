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The Brilliance of Birds exhibition by anniesue
Photo 860

The Brilliance of Birds exhibition

at Rheged.

There were these little inserts around the exhibition with some birdic folklore.

Cockerels crowing at night mean bad weather.

Or death.

Easily confused!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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