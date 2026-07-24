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Previous
Photo 862
Another earthquake in Kendal!
That must be the explanation.
It Quite Obviously shook these off the shelf into my trolley!
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
24th July 2026 6:40pm
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geraniums
,
red hot poker
,
echinacea
,
i had to look at the labels to discover what these were as i obviously had no idea!
JackieR
ace
That or a poltergeist
July 24th, 2026
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