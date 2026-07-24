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Another earthquake in Kendal! by anniesue
Photo 862

Another earthquake in Kendal!

That must be the explanation.

It Quite Obviously shook these off the shelf into my trolley!
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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JackieR ace
That or a poltergeist
July 24th, 2026  
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