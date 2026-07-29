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Previous
Photo 864
baby bird
young blackbird
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
29th July 2026 6:39pm
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baby
,
bird
,
fence
,
blackbird
,
phlox
Babs
ace
Aw he doesn't look too sure does he
July 29th, 2026
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