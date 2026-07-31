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magnolia flowering again by anniesue
Photo 866

magnolia flowering again

I remember last year my brother did a massive, but necessary, cut - and I lost lots of flowers.

Had to leave him to it while I went for lunch with Peter Coulson and his wife.

Sadly Peter isn't posting any more.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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