partially unexpected gladioli

obviously, I planted the bulbs - and they were a set of ten toning bulbs from a pick-n-mix.



The unexpectedness is the richness of the colour here: the two other shades are going to have to do a lot of work, if they are going to link this in with the white one.



HOWEVER it pretty much looks as though they will not all flower at the same time. A lesson I need to remember for next year!