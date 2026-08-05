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partially unexpected gladioli by anniesue
Photo 869

partially unexpected gladioli

obviously, I planted the bulbs - and they were a set of ten toning bulbs from a pick-n-mix.

The unexpectedness is the richness of the colour here: the two other shades are going to have to do a lot of work, if they are going to link this in with the white one.

HOWEVER it pretty much looks as though they will not all flower at the same time. A lesson I need to remember for next year!
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Corinne C ace
Already a beauty
August 5th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely droplets and pretty colour.
August 5th, 2026  
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