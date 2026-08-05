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Previous
Photo 869
partially unexpected gladioli
obviously, I planted the bulbs - and they were a set of ten toning bulbs from a pick-n-mix.
The unexpectedness is the richness of the colour here: the two other shades are going to have to do a lot of work, if they are going to link this in with the white one.
HOWEVER it pretty much looks as though they will not all flower at the same time. A lesson I need to remember for next year!
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Rooster 2017-18 (etc, particularly birds and flowers)
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COOLPIX L840
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5th August 2026 8:24am
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orange
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gladioli
,
and yellow
Corinne C
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Already a beauty
August 5th, 2026
narayani
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Lovely droplets and pretty colour.
August 5th, 2026
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