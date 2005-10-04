Next
Herdwick yearlings by anniesue
Photo 1

Herdwick yearlings

4th October 2005 4th Oct 05

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
111% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful to see… gorgeous shot…
February 26th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@beverley365 thank you - just finding some old ones :-)
February 26th, 2026  
narayani ace
Such funky looking sheep!
February 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact