I don't tag every single photo I take
it would be an endless task: eden tree apple adam eve SERPENT SNAKE viking bible garden genesis "old testament" dacre church "st andrew's" etc etc
BUT in some cases (and it's that hindsight thing again) it would be helpful if I did!)
Here I am in 2014 visiting Borrowdale where there were some installations for Cumbria's C-Art festival - sadly defunct. I used to drive all over the county all week and have a thoroughly jolly time!
25th September 2014
25th Sep 14
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6963
photos
65
followers
30
following
Tags
snake
,
yofts
