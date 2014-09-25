Next
I don't tag every single photo I take by anniesue
1 / 365

I don't tag every single photo I take

it would be an endless task: eden tree apple adam eve SERPENT SNAKE viking bible garden genesis "old testament" dacre church "st andrew's" etc etc

BUT in some cases (and it's that hindsight thing again) it would be helpful if I did!)

Here I am in 2014 visiting Borrowdale where there were some installations for Cumbria's C-Art festival - sadly defunct. I used to drive all over the county all week and have a thoroughly jolly time!
25th September 2014 25th Sep 14

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact