2015 03 26 1 more snow

Just putting my back catalogue of Year of the Sheep 2015/16 on - private first - but will trickle-release them - my tag is YOTS (as opposed to yofts = year of the snake)



Making these two from the same day visible for compare and contrast.



I went out for an early walk in the snow - but at Farfield Mill, Sedbergh, there was nothing - and by the time I got home it had all gone here too!