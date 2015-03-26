Sign up
Next
36 / 365
2015 03 26 1 more snow
Just putting my back catalogue of Year of the Sheep 2015/16 on - private first - but will trickle-release them - my tag is YOTS (as opposed to yofts = year of the snake)
Making these two from the same day visible for compare and contrast.
I went out for an early walk in the snow - but at Farfield Mill, Sedbergh, there was nothing - and by the time I got home it had all gone here too!
26th March 2015
26th Mar 15
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX170 IS
Taken
26th March 2015 6:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
yots
