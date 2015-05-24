Next
2015 05 24 ii search for dog using Flickr's new recognition algorithm by anniesue
95 / 365

2015 05 24 ii search for dog using Flickr's new recognition algorithm

I'm just putting Year of the Sheep on (yots) - in private, so you're not overloaded, but this one warrants a comment.

Anyone who's on Flickr ... do you remember Magic View? It was a good idea "in theory" but it got them into all sorts of trouble.

This is a harmless example of its inadequacies. I wonder if AI would do better now?
24th May 2015 24th May 15

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact