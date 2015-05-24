2015 05 24 ii search for dog using Flickr's new recognition algorithm

I'm just putting Year of the Sheep on (yots) - in private, so you're not overloaded, but this one warrants a comment.



Anyone who's on Flickr ... do you remember Magic View? It was a good idea "in theory" but it got them into all sorts of trouble.



This is a harmless example of its inadequacies. I wonder if AI would do better now?