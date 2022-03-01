Next
this was the snake I was looking for by anniesue
83 / 365

this was the snake I was looking for

but it wasn't there

I didn't remember what it looked like, only that it was there - so it must have been removed, because I think I possibly would have seen it IF it was still there!
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
31% complete

View this month »

Casablanca ace
Excellent!
February 28th, 2025  
Peter ace
Something a little different Annie-Sue, a tree snake photographed in the wild:)
February 28th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson I shall claim it and name it after myself!!
February 28th, 2025  
