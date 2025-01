this is a worm ...and this is a small rubber snake ;-)|| If memory serves (and it probably doesn't) I "should" have five of these - along with five lizards - in five different colours.|| I bought them in Kendal market absolutely years ago. Obviously, I didn't go out with these items on a shopping list, and I probably wasn't even shopping at the stall - but they are the sort of ting that catch my eye - and clearly priced to sell.|| Green snake has been out for St Patrick's before - also rainbow month probably. I wonder if it's tagged.|| https://365project.org/anniesue/year-of-the-dog/2021-03-18 ||