Previous
the rest of the day's posts are me musing about snakes - sorry if it bothers anyone by anniesue
9 / 365

the rest of the day's posts are me musing about snakes - sorry if it bothers anyone

So, obviously I wonder what sort of result I will get in the random snake line this year.
They are not cute like monkeys, which was the other problem I saw in the Zodiac.
I don't even think I worried so much about rats, because I included mice - and I live in the world of Beatrix Potter.
And obviously it is early days, and the New Year celebrations are still going on.
AND eventually I will run out of both books and clearing!
BUT there seems to be some cause for hope :-)
This was the advert after my first game of Spider.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact