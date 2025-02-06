Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
snakes!
had a walk from Yew Tree Barn in Low Newton then came back for lunch and a mooch around the antiques and nice things shop - didn't buy anything :-)
In an amazing stroke of fortune I got another snake today - was going through some old papers and Lloyds Bank had a pamphlet with one on!!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
1
JackieR
ace
Bankers- all snakes, every one of them!
February 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
ooh dear! But there was also a picture of a tiger cub :-)
February 6th, 2025
