I didn't read the article! by anniesue
38 / 365

I didn't read the article!

don't know how it's got here - don't know what it eats! Don't know how it could be eradicated if that was necessary.
But ... if it's 1m 60cm it needs to go!!!
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...


Corinne C ace
I hope it will be a useful one. 😁
February 9th, 2025  
Peter ace
Interesting find and capture Annie-Sue looks like an " American Rough Green Snake", can be purchased as house pet snakes here:)
February 9th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Aesculapian snakes apparently and harmless to people and native wildlife. They have been tracking and studying them. Originally from Asia and imported accidentally. They eat rodents and like to keep warm when skin shedding in compost bins or buildings. Currently only in Wales….. quite long though, aren’t they? 🐍
February 9th, 2025  
