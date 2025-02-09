Sign up
I didn't read the article!
don't know how it's got here - don't know what it eats! Don't know how it could be eradicated if that was necessary.
But ... if it's 1m 60cm it needs to go!!!
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Corinne C
ace
I hope it will be a useful one. 😁
February 9th, 2025
Peter
ace
Interesting find and capture Annie-Sue looks like an " American Rough Green Snake", can be purchased as house pet snakes here:)
February 9th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Aesculapian snakes apparently and harmless to people and native wildlife. They have been tracking and studying them. Originally from Asia and imported accidentally. They eat rodents and like to keep warm when skin shedding in compost bins or buildings. Currently only in Wales….. quite long though, aren’t they? 🐍
February 9th, 2025
