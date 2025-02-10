Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
did I mention my snake jewellery?
bought decades ago in Greece - when you get taken to a silver factory by your coach guide
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
snake
,
bangle
,
yofts
,
knock-off hoola hoops
,
or is that hula hoops?
