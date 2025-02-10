Previous
did I mention my snake jewellery? by anniesue
39 / 365

did I mention my snake jewellery?

bought decades ago in Greece - when you get taken to a silver factory by your coach guide
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact