see it? by anniesue
41 / 365

see it?

no, and obviously I didn't either when I removed all my other rings from this drawer - though precisely when it became a "rings and stationery" drawer remains a mystery - also why??

But at least (though erroneously) I went to the right place ie where rings Had been, and actually, despite there being no evidence of rings, tipped the drawer out.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Casablanca ace
I can see a silver twisty snake in the middle…
February 12th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca what good eyes you have, my dear!
February 12th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@casablanca Nooo - that's not it! That's a .... [runs to check] dungaree strap buckle - there's another one top left.
February 12th, 2025  
