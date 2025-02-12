Sign up
41 / 365
see it?
no, and obviously I didn't either when I removed all my other rings from this drawer - though precisely when it became a "rings and stationery" drawer remains a mystery - also why??
But at least (though erroneously) I went to the right place ie where rings Had been, and actually, despite there being no evidence of rings, tipped the drawer out.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
ring
greece
snake
oink
yofts
Casablanca
ace
I can see a silver twisty snake in the middle…
February 12th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
@casablanca what good eyes you have, my dear!
February 12th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
@casablanca Nooo - that's not it! That's a .... [runs to check] dungaree strap buckle - there's another one top left.
February 12th, 2025
