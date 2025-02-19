Previous
tea out snake by anniesue
48 / 365

tea out snake

if I'd had my Strava on, my route around Sainsbury's Windermere would have been suitably sinuous, as their latest rejig was a very much a "Hunt the Thimble [grapes]" game.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact