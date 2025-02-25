Previous
I checked again by anniesue
I checked again

I did take a snake (and Maryport Man) out on my first jaunt, but failed to take a shot.

Nevermind, I thought, I've got this book called "Wildlife in Britain and Ireland".

Turned out it should be called "A Bizarre Selection of SOME of the Wildlife in Britain and Ireland"
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
