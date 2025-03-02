Sign up
there should have been a snake on Natalie's fireplace
at what point it was abandoned, I have no idea
then, in successive ad breaks, there were unexpected snakes - and (typically) neither ad was repeated when I was waiting with my phone
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
2nd March 2025 9:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
,
yofts
,
no snake
JackieR 🤓
ace
I've not seen this episode yet, but Keith walked past me at Somerset House on Friday!!
March 3rd, 2025
