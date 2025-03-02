Previous
Next
there should have been a snake on Natalie's fireplace by anniesue
118 / 365

there should have been a snake on Natalie's fireplace

at what point it was abandoned, I have no idea

then, in successive ad breaks, there were unexpected snakes - and (typically) neither ad was repeated when I was waiting with my phone
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR 🤓 ace
I've not seen this episode yet, but Keith walked past me at Somerset House on Friday!!
March 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact