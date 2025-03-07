Sign up
Previous
133 / 365
Yes, indeedy - that's what grass snakes look like
I remembered this picture, and thought I knew which childhood book it was in - and today I looked for it on the bookshelves - and Hey Presto!
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6914
photos
66
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
7th March 2025 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
,
snakes
,
yofts
,
nicholas thomas
Peter
ace
What an interesting image Annie-Sue how do remember where everything is:)
March 7th, 2025
