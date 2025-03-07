Previous
Yes, indeedy - that's what grass snakes look like by anniesue
133 / 365

Yes, indeedy - that's what grass snakes look like

I remembered this picture, and thought I knew which childhood book it was in - and today I looked for it on the bookshelves - and Hey Presto!
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
What an interesting image Annie-Sue how do remember where everything is:)
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact