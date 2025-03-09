Previous
I forgot they had this! by anniesue
144 / 365

I forgot they had this!

snake in the grass.

Was going to mention it needed cleaning - specially in view of the year - but you can see that further down his body, they are already on with this process.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

JackieR 🤓 ace
What a fabulous pathway
March 9th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond it was always great - but even more so this year! But a complete surprise!
March 9th, 2025  
