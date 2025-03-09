Sign up
Previous
144 / 365
I forgot they had this!
snake in the grass.
Was going to mention it needed cleaning - specially in view of the year - but you can see that further down his body, they are already on with this process.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Snake 2025-2026
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th March 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stone
,
snake
,
mosaic
,
daffodills
,
acorn bank
,
yofts
JackieR 🤓
ace
What a fabulous pathway
March 9th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
it was always great - but even more so this year! But a complete surprise!
March 9th, 2025
